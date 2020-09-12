Zealium Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,550.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $13,550.00 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,423,243 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,243 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

