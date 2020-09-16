102,799 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.88. The stock had a trading volume of 92,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,703. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

