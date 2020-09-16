18,552 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in CBRE Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.