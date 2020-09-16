37,033 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kforce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 48.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kforce by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,302 shares of company stock valued at $313,967. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.