ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 171,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,821. ACCOR S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

ACCOR S A/S Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

