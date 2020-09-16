ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading Up 50.3% This Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $13,954.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00024707 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,168,546 coins and its circulating supply is 85,026,536 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.