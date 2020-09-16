Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,032 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 775,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 514,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 179,156 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 196,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

