Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265.43 ($29.60).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,709 ($35.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,584.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,341.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04). The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.15%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

