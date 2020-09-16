Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,398 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.28. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

