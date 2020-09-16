Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 46,740 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 150.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

