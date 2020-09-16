Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,458 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 10.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 62.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

