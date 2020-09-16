Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

