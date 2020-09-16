Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 482,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 424,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 289,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Xylem by 6,795.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

