Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 135,787 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLM. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 63.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 229.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 55,940 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of CLM opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.