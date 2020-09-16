Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of FPF opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.