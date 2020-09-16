Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 149,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 177.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,680 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

