Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,571,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

