Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Unitil worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of UTL opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $579.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

