Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 209.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,020 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $611,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,075 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

