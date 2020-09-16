Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.65% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.