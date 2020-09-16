Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 539.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 223,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after buying an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

