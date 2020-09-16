Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.73. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other Trane news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,717 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.