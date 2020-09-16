Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 89.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BofA Securities cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Shares of INSP opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,714 shares of company stock worth $42,779,921. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

