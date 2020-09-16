Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in CarMax by 658.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Argus increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

KMX stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

