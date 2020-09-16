Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

BDJ opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

