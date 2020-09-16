Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Loews by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Loews by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 63,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 25,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,188,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,736,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

