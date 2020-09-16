Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,242 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Halliburton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 162,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,475,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

