Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,878 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the first quarter worth $162,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYD opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

