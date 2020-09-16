Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

