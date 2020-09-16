Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.42 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $5,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,403,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,707,867 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

