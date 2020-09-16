Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

NYSE BAM opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

