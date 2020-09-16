Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the second quarter valued at $292,000.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NIE stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.