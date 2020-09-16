Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 91,496 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $85.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.

