Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of EOG opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

