Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,865,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,841 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

