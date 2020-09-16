Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.76% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the period.

ARKF opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

