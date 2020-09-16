Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.49% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

