Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51.

