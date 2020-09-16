Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 257.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Logitech International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $76.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.8697 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

