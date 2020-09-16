Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

