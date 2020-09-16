Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 115,804 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 115,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Shares of XLNX opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.