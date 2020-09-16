Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 119,436 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,436 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

