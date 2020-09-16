Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,889 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

