Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,643 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 532,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 186,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.