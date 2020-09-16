Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,979 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 29.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Shares of ETG opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.