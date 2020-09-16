Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 29,084 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

