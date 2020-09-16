Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 30,315 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

