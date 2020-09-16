Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,561 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

LDOS stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

