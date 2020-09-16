Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,414 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

