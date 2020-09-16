Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.